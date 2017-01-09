Deepika Padukone is at Golden Globes 2017 too with Priyanka Chopra, see pics

While Priyanka Chopra was a presenter at Golden Globes 2017, Deepika Padukone made a surprise entry at the event too. While Priyanka Chopra was a presenter at Golden Globes 2017, Deepika Padukone made a surprise entry at the event too.

While the world is going ga-ga over Priyanka Chopra presenting an award at Golden Globes 2017, obviously, India’s other international star, Deepika Padukone, has made a surprise entry at the event. Well, technically speaking, she would be part of the Golden Globes party. The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star is looking every bit a stunner for the do.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared Deepika’s pictures as the actor got ready to slay at Golden Globes, “So excited to have been a part of this ❤️❤️❤️ Feel so so so proud 😘😘@deepikapadukone at the Instyle party #goldenglobes2017 styled by the amazing @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing @ralphlauren makeup @hungvanngo hair @cwoodhair #dreamdreamdreamteam ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌 .”

Deepika is wearing a yellow Ralph Lauren off-shoulder ensemble, accessorised with wavy tresses. We are sure that the obvious Priyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone comparisons will follow. But for now, we are just happy that the two Bajirao Mastani stars are making Indian film industry proud abroad. We would sure love to see the two actors talking to media together and posing for them as well. Now, that is something which is sure to break the internet.

Both Priyanka and Deepika are ready with their Hollywood debuts. While xXx will release this week, Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch will release in summer. The film has Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in lead roles while our desi girl plays the villain. At Golden Globes, dressed in a gold Ralph Lauren, she was seen giving the award to Billy Bob Thronton for Best TV actor.

