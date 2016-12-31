Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher to be buried together

Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke and Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke and Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Actor-filmmaker Todd Fisher said that his late mother Debbie Reynolds and sister Carrie Fisher will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

Todd said that the actresses will be buried at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, the final resting place of numerous celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace, Florence Henderson, David Carradine and Bette Davis, reports independent.co.uk.

“My mother and my sister are together right now,” Todd said.

No date for the funeral has been set, but it will be private, he added. A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalised.

Carrie’s body has been released to her family by the Los Angeles coroner’s office. Brian Elias, chief of operations, said an examination of Carrie had been completed. He stopped short of calling it an autopsy and did not provide any details on what tests were done.

Todd said the family wasn’t clear on what the coroner’s officials had done during the examination, but was glad his sister’s body had been released to Forest Lawn, reports independent.co.uk.

Carrie, an actress and writer who starred as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died two days before Christmas after falling ill aboard a flight from London.

Her 84-year-old mother, an Oscar-nominated actress who shot to fame after starring in “Singin’ in the Rain” at age 19, passed away just over 24 hours later.