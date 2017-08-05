Death Wish trailer: Bruce Willis plays a ruthless vigilante in this remake

Bruce Willis starrer Death Wish will release on November 22 this year. Bruce Willis starrer Death Wish will release on November 22 this year.

Bruce Willis is back and how! The actor probably most well-known for the Die Hard series may be over 60, but he does not let his age stop him from doing what he does best: action. His latest project is the remake of 1974 cult classic Death Wish. The original was directed by Michael Winner and starred Charles Bronson as a man whose life turns upside down when his home is invaded by goons in his absence.

His wife is beaten and his daughter is raped. Broken and shaken, and having lost faith in police and law enforcement, the man becomes a vigilante and a capable fighter taking down street thugs and muggers. The story is dark and involves a lot of violence and seems to be just Bruce Willis’ alley. Eli Roth is directing the remake.

The trailer of the film, that was recently released shows Bruce Willis’ character Paul Kersey confronting carjackers in a viral video. The scene then shifts to the past where the happy family of Paul Kersey was destroyed. Guilt-ridden, Paul chooses the life of a vigilante.

Solving the crime that was done to his family are two Detectives, Rains and Jackson, the former played by Dean Norris (Hank Schrader of Breaking Bad) and the latter by Kimberly Elise. The duo also engages themselves in the cases Paul leaves for them in his wake. And Paul leaves many cases indeed. The trailer is dispersed with hard rock guitar and vocals of AC/DC’s timeless song “Back in Black” and suits the violent, gung-ho mood of the trailer and the plot.

The film is slated to be released on November 22 later this year.

