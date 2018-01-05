Death Wish trailer: Bruce Willis is on a killing spree in this revenge drama

Death Wish sees Bruce Willis’s character on a killing spree to avenge the death of his wife. Death Wish sees Bruce Willis’s character on a killing spree to avenge the death of his wife.

Hollywood’s favourite action star Bruce Willis is back with Death Wish. Predictably as an action hero. Except this time he is an action-ninja disguised as a doctor.

The two-minute-and-twenty-second long trailer is tired, just like its protagonist, played by Bruce Willis. Bruce’s character is a doctor whose family gets attacked and his wife gets killed by a few masked men.

Bruce’s character is told to keep faith, but of course, he doesn’t listen, and goes on to hunt the culprits, and kill them. Basically, Death Wish, by the looks of it, is a stillborn child of Hollywood’s top grossers Taken and John Wick.

Bruce, instead of experimenting with different roles, has gone back to doing what he does best–kill bad people. Except this time, he looks sad and exhausted carrying out the brutal task of putting men to sleep forever.

Death Wish has been directed by Eli Roth, who has previously directed movies like Cabin Fever, Hostel and Hostel Part II.

Bruce Willis starrer Death Wish is a remake of the 1974 classic of the same name. This is the sixth installment in the Death Wish franchise.

The film also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris and Kimberly Elise, with a screenplay by Joe Carnahan. The 1974 Death Wish was based on a book by Brian Garfield. Death Wish is being produced by Roger Birnbaum, Stephen J. Eads, and Ilona Herzberg.

Death Wish will hit theaters on March 2.

