Death on the Nile to follow Murder on the Orient Express

The thrilling tales of English crime-detective novelist Agatha Christie are going to make a comeback on the big screen with Death on the Nile. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Twentieth Century Fox Film is working on a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express, developing Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile.

Michael Green, who adapted the screenplay for Orient Express, is penning the script, and while there is no deal currently in place, five-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh is expected to return as director and reprise his role as the internationally famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Murder on the Orient Express has performed solidly at box office with 50 million dollars domestically and another 100 million dollars internationally. It will release in India on Friday, December 24. The film is about a murder that takes place on a train and Poirot is given the responsibility to solve the mystery.

Christie first published Death on the Nile in 1937, three years after her novel Murder on the Orient Express was published. The novel saw Poirot on a vacation in Egypt and becoming involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad. Agatha Christie is listed as the best-selling novelist of all time. Her novels have sold about 2 billion copies.

Death on the Nile was adapted into a 1978 movie with Peter Ustinov as Poirot along with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, George Kennedy, Jane Birkin, Jack Warden and David Niven.

Murder on the Orient Express stars Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley.

