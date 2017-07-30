Deadpool will get more movies after sequel: TJ Miller

Deadpool 2 will hit screens next year. Deadpool 2 will hit screens next year.

Actor TJ Miller says the team hopes to come up with many more installments to Deadpool after the second sequel is out. The 36-year-old actor, who plays sidekick Weasel to Ryan Reynolds’ uber popular antihero, hopes the upcoming movie will be a great hit, reported SFX Magazine. “Oh yeah… We had no idea! Now we’re going to make more’ Deadpools’ and there will be more R-rated superhero genre films. So that’s, really good. All we need is for Deadpool 2 to be great,” says Miller. The former Silicon Valley star says the Marvel Comics franchise film is the perfect way to get rid of the hero concept promoted by films like Fantastic Four. Recently, TJ Miller gave his voice to the primary character in The Emoji Movie. Although the film was panned by the critics, it is doing well commercially.

Previously, Ryan Reynolds has played Green Lantern but he considers the film a mistake. The film was a disaster both critically and economically. But Deadpool was a huge success and brough it $783 million worldwide for its producers and was also a huge critical success.

“He (Deadpool) is almost the antidote to the poison that is those very milk-toast superhero genre films. Like’Fantastic Four’ came out and everyone was like, ‘What are they doing?’ I like Deadpool being present every couple of years to cleanse the palate,” he says. Deadpool has come as a breath of fresh air into the world of self righteous superheroes. Deadpool is a superhero that does not shy away from excessive violence and has a lot more humour than most superheroes, especially the darker kind.

