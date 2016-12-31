Deadpool not part of Hugh Jackman’s Logan

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and director of Logan James Mangold have denied that the character will appear in the Hugh Jackman’s film. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and director of Logan James Mangold have denied that the character will appear in the Hugh Jackman’s film.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and director of Logan James Mangold have denied that the character will appear in the Hugh Jackman-starrer. Mangold took to Twitter to vehemently deny a report that Reynolds recently shot a scene as Deadpool for the 2017 Wolverine film.

“DEADPOOL IS NOT IN MY FILM. Does all caps help confirm it?” he wrote.

He was backed by Reynolds. The actor responded to a tweet saying Deadpool would appear alongside Wolverine in the film.

“Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission,” Reynolds tweeted.

Reynold’s wittily referred to Hugh Jackman as Prisoner 24601, Jean Valjean, the character from Les Miserable, which was also played by Hugh Jackman in the musical film adaptation.

Jackman supported Mangold and Reynolds’ denials, tweeting, “What they said…”

It was reported by The Wrap, that The Proposal actor, filmed a scene as Deadpool for Logan, but there was possibility that it might have been for a post credit scene.

In the comic books and video games of Marvel’s Deadpool, Wolverine and Deadpool share a love-hate relationship. No one really is a villain in the comedy franchise, yet fight takes place because someone loses their cool and take out their weapons.

Logan is scheduled to come out in March 2017. The Deadpool sequel, meanwhile, is currently without a release date. Tim Miller, who directed the first and was on board for the sequel, recently dropped out.

