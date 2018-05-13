Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld shed tears of joy while watching the sequel

Deadpool 2 will release on May 18. Deadpool 2 will release on May 18.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld said he cried while watching Deadpool 2. Liefeld, who co-created the Merc With a Mouth with Fabian Nicieza, had a chance to see the highly anticipated movie and watching his beloved comic book opus come alive on the big screen was an emotional moment for him. Liefeld co-created the popular character with Fabian Nicieza. He also worked with the character in the famous comic-book series Cable & Deadpool from 2004 to 2008.

“I cried at the end of ‘Deadpool 2’. Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I’m referencing,” he posted on Twitter.

Liefeld said he “wiped those tears away as fast as (he) could before the lights came up” because he “couldn’t have everyone going ‘Why is Liefeld crying over Deadpool 2?'”

“Movie is a blast. Dream come true. Spectacular hurdle cleared. Get ready for Cable, Domino and the rest!” he added.

I cried at the end of Deadpool 2. Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I’m referencing. — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 11, 2018

I wiped those tears away as fast as I could before the lights came up because I couldn’t have everyone going “ Why is Liefeld crying over Deadpool 2?” Movie is a blast. Dream come true. Spectacular hurdle cleared. Get ready for Cable, Domino and the rest! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 11, 2018

Deadpool 2 picks up after the events of the first Ryan Reynolds-starring film. The plot follows the titular anti-hero as he battles the time-travelling cybernetic soldier Cable (Josh Brolin), with Domino (Zazie Beetz) joining in on the action.

Here is official Deadpool 2 synopsis from Fox, “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 will hit theatres on May 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App