Deadpool 2 box office prediction: Ryan Reynolds starrer expected to open at Rs 8 crore

Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking superhero is back to the silver screen with the second iteration of Deadpool. Also starring Josh Brolin and Morena Baccarin, Deadpool 2 hits the theatres on May 18. Popular for his sarcastic, self-deprecating replies and breaking the fourth wall, Deadpool has easily become one fan favourite superhero. The 2016 Deadpool movie proved that all audiences are looking for is to have a good laugh at the theatres and consequently, the buzz and excitement around Deadpool 2 is also humongous.

What has attracted people the most to Deadpool is his self-aware hilarity. Deadpool was unlike any superhero movie we have seen in the past. Also, after the mighty success of Avengers: Infinity War at the theatres, there is no second guessing the fact that Hollywood superhero films have successfully managed to secure a loyal fan base back in India. So, will the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ be able to pull enough viewers at the theatres?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Deadpool 2 to land somewhere around the Rs 8 crore mark. He also added that since actor Ranveer Singh is lending his voice to the motor-mouthed superhero in the Hindi version, the film is being highly awaited by Bollywood fans too.

While previous week’s release Raazi starring Alia Bhatt is also going strong at the box office, Johar said that the audience of the two films belong to two very different sections. While Raazi has become more of a family entertainer, with its adult humour, Deadpool 2 will serve a much younger crowd.

As far as Marvel’s superhero extravaganza Avengers: Infinity War is concerned, the film has had its fair share of run at the box office and will probably not eat away Deadpool 2’s earnings.

