Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds’ obsession with X-Men has reached a surprising level. See photo

It seems like fans are in for a real treat with Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2. The man who portrays the character of the foul-mouthed superhero, Deadpool whipped fans into a frenzy when he tweeted a photo of himself in the superhero’s costume, hanging out in front of the X-Mansion. The 40-year-old actor took to social media to share the photo and captioned it as, “Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big f***ing surprise. No one’s home.” The picture shows the superhero in full repose as he lies down in front of the opulent house with one leg crossed over the other.

Deadpool, of course, visited the mansion, home of X-Men, in the original 2016 hit film about the Marvel Comics anti-hero. In the first movie, Reynolds played Wade, a happy-go-lucky guy who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The rogue experiment that cures Wade leaves him with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humour.

Recently, Josh Brolin who plays the role of Cable, shared his look all over social media of his transformation into the character. The first Deadpool movie was a great success at the box-office, as the movie went on to gross over $783 million globally, on a production budget of $58 million.

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one’s home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017

Deadpool 2 happens to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but till now the film is more connected to the X-Men franchise than the popular, Avengers and Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise. The films have dropped no hints of a major screen reunion as of yet.

Deadpool 2, also starring Zazie Beatz as Domino is slated for June 1, 2018 release.

