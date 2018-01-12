Deadpool 2 will release two weeks earlier, The New Mutants delayed

Deadpool 2 will now release on May 18. Deadpool 2 will now release on May 18.

Rejoice! The Merc with a Mouth is arriving to the big screen two weeks sooner than planned. Instead of June 1, the sequel to 2016’s R-Rated film Deadpool, called Untitled Deadpool Sequel or Deadpool 2 will arrive on May 18. Deadpool was one of the most revolutionary superhero films. While it did not please everybody, it did prove that R-Rated superhero films could work, and work well. Without this Ryan Reynolds starrer, it can be safely said, there would be no Logan. Superhero genre is no longer necessarily child-friendly. The sequel will continue Wade Wilson’s story while introducing new characters like Domino and Cable.

This undoubtedly good news is tinged with a little sadness as The New Mutants, that can be called the first superhero-horror live-action film has been delayed quite a bit. The film that was earlier going to release on April 13, 2018 has now been pushed to February 22, 2019. That is a long 10 month delay. Like all X-Men films, it is based on Marvel’s comics but the director Josh Boone, otherwise known for directing The Fault in Our Stars, has added his own twist to it. There are a bunch of child mutants who may be discovering their powers only now, but instead of being protected by the kind and comforting Professor Charles Xavier, they are held in a secret hospital under a sinister mentor who uses metaphors of baby rattlesnakes to describe their powers.

The reasons for rescheduling these films are not clear yet, but there are some speculations. The New Mutants may have been delayed because it might not be ready for a theatrical release, and the makers will surely want sufficient time for post-production.

Deadpool 2 may been bumped up for it to earn good moolah before the Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars story releases on May 25.

