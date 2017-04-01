Deadpool 2 will pay homage to original: David Leitch

. A sequel to the successful 2016 superhero movie Deadpool, which features Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, is currently being developed. . A sequel to the successful 2016 superhero movie Deadpool, which features Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, is currently being developed.

Filmmaker David Leitch says with Deadpool 2 will pay homage to the first instalment. A sequel to the successful 2016 superhero movie Deadpool, which features Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, is currently being developed, and director David Leitch, who took over the role from the first movie’s director Tim Miller, says he will not be making radical changes to the character, reported CinemaBlend.

“I think you have to pay homage to this movie that’s so beloved. Everybody is anticipating it. And I think we have to find a way to make it distinctly our own, and we’re doing that. The DNA of Deadpool shouldn’t change. He’s such a lovable

character, we’re going to carry that through,” Leitch says. Meanwhile, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are determined to get Hugh Jackman, who is known for playing Wolverine in ‘X-Men’, to feature in the sequel after Deadpool pinned a photograph of the dark-haired hunk on his face in the first instalment.

Also Read: Zee Cine Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor gives tribute to the Khans, but ends up getting a special message from them. Watch videos, pics

And although the Australian star has ruled out making an appearance as the metal claw-bearing mutant in future movies after starring in his swansong Logan, the writers believe there could be a possibility of twisting the plot to feature Jackman as himself.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have daughters James and Ines, are reportedly planning to expand their family by adopting a baby. “Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are already talking about baby number three, but they’re not planning on doing it the old fashioned way,” a source told hollywoodlife.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now