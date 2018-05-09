Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at Avengers Infinity War with this note

Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 releases on May 18. Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 releases on May 18.

The release of Deadpool 2 is just around the corner and the makers today released a note taking a dig at Avengers Infinity War. When the Avengers team started with their press tour, Russo Brothers released a note requesting people to not give out any spoilers. Ryan Reynolds recently shared a similar kind of note on Twitter but this one is in true Deadpool style.

The note says, “Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious moustache.”

The note further reads, “Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot. One of them is not Ryan Reynolds. We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f**king word about the fun shit in the movie. Cause it’d be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?”

The note ends with the hashtag #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.

The Deadpool makers have been taking a lot of digs at DCEU and also Avengers since they both share the same villain. Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in Avengers Infinity War, plays Cable in Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds will reprise Wade Wilson in this sequel and if the trailer is to be believed, this film will be even better than its predecessor.

