Deadpool 2’s new trailer introduces Josh Brolin’s Cable and mercilessly pokes fun at Justice League

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin Morena Baccarin and T.J. Miller among others. Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin Morena Baccarin and T.J. Miller among others.

The Merc with a Mouth is back. Well, not soon enough. The latest trailer for Deadpool’s sequel has everything franchise is known for, including irreverence and self-ridicule and, of course, Ryan Reynolds. And also, a badass villain, this time Cable. Josh Brolin – who is also essaying the role of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel – has donned the role of Cable. The trailer starts with… well, it starts with Brolin walking slowly, and mouthing words of self-introduction, looking angry and serious. You know, like any other comic-book movie.

Except, Deadpool is one of a kind. The scene pauses and Ryan Reynolds, who speaks in the background, utters angry words as to how visual effects are not ready yet. “It’s a middle arm! It’s not like we are trying to remove a moustache!” which seems a joke directed Warner Bros and DC’s Justice League. One of the things that film became infamous was Superman’s moustache. Henry Cavill, who played Superman, plays a moustachioed dude in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Paramount did not allow him to remove it. Thus, DC removed it with CGI it in Justice League… and made a mess of it.

Deadpool 2 trailer continues with the anti-hero using two action figures – one himself, and one cable – to orchestrate a fight. The footage eventually returns to live-action, and Cable beats the hell out of guys who look like they are from special-forces. Other characters like Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Domino, Vanessa, and so on appear. Oh, and we get a glimpse of that desi driver Dopinder! Although, this time his encounter with Wade Wilson does not look so good. Deriding his own film, Wade Wilson, in response to Cable’s “Your time is up, dumbf***,” ends the trailer with “Well, that’s just lazy writing.” That is SO Deadpool.

The mock-synopsis accompanying the trailer says, “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover. ”

Deadpool 2 releases on May 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd