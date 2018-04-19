Deadpool 2 trailer: Ryan Reynolds’ references to Thanos and DCEU make this hilarious

Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds arrives on May 18. Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds arrives on May 18.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is certainly the quirkiest superhero who loves to break the fourth wall, even when he’s getting beaten up. The final trailer of the film is out and reveals a fair bit of the story. Reynolds’ Wade is trying to save a kid from Josh Brolin’s Cable. Why is Cable trying to kill this kid? We still don’t know. To save the kid, Deadpool holds auditions to form his X-Force.

Reynolds makes references to Brolin’s upcoming Avengers Infinity War and also takes a dig at the darkness of the DCEU. After Cable says “Move or die”, we are shown a shot of Deadpool saying “Pump the hate brakes Thanos”. The screen also says “from the studio that killed Wolverine” and we instantly know that this is the kind of film that is going to make fun of everything, even if it’s sacred for its fans.

Watch the trailer of Deadpool 2 here:

In the previous trailer of the film, we also saw Deadpool’s girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) who is missing from the latest trailer. The making of the X-Force was seen in the previous trailer as well where Deadpool said, “We need them young enough to carry their own franchise for 10-12 years.”

Deadpool released in 2016 and became the biggest R-rated grosser and with the trailer of Deadpool 2, it looks like this one will be even better. Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin, the film also stars Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Terry Crews among others.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 releases on May 18.

