Deadpool 2 trailer: Wade is back with his X-Force

After the Bob Ross homage, the much-awaited trailer of Deadpool 2 is finally here and it’s totally worth the wait. The trailer starts with Deapool’s returning cabbie Dopinder and his banter with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool sets the tone for the trailer.

The audience is then shown some fast-cut action sequences until we meet Deadpool’s girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Josh Brolin’s Cable is also introduced and he’s here to wreak havoc in Wade’s life.

The trailer is quite self-aware, much like Deadpool, especially in parts when he takes a dig on the superhero movies by saying lines like “we need them young enough to carry their own franchise for 10-12 years”. Deadpool asks the team to call themselves X-Force and we’ve known for quite a while that a film with this name has been under the works. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reference is hilarious and mainly because we know that the film starred Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively and now we’re just waiting for them to share some cute banter over this on Twitter.

The first part of the franchise released in 2016 and became the biggest R-rated grosser ever and with the trailer of Deadpool 2, it looks like this one will be even better.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin, the film also stars Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Terry Crews among others.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 releases on May 18.

