Deadpool 2 stuntwoman’s death was a low-speed freak accident: Preliminary investigation

Deadpool stuntwoman was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Vancouver set of Deadpool 2.

Preliminary investigation into stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris’ death suggests that the stunt might not have been all that difficult and that her death was the result of a freak low-speed accident. Harris died on the set of the film Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2.

A report by WorkSafeBC, a statutory agency, which oversees occupational safety in the province, and The Coroners Service of British Columbia WorkSafeBC found that “a temporary worksite had been set up to record a film scene for a movie production. The site had been cordoned off from general public and traffic by the Vancouver Police Department,” reports deadline.com.

“The worker had been rehearsing a stunt scene that involved driving a motorcycle, Dictate 939 Hyperstrada, out of the open doors of a building, across a concrete pad and down a ramp that had been built over three stairs and coming to a stop on the stair landing,” read the report.

It added, “During the first shooting of the scene the stunt driver continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot on the stairway landing and continued to drive down a second ramp built over the bottom stairs and across the roadway. The motorcycle struck the concrete sidewalk curb, the worker was thrown off the motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window of a building.”

Reynolds had posted a statement on social media, saying, “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

Deadpool 2 is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool, distributed by 20th Century Fox.

