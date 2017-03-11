Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds welcomes Zazie Beetz as Dominoes in the cutest manner, see pic

Ryan Reynolds welcomes Zazie Beetz on-board Deadpool 2 as Dominoes. Ryan Reynolds welcomes Zazie Beetz on-board Deadpool 2 as Dominoes.

Deadpool 2 is one of the most expected Marvel releases of 2018. The release date for the movie starring Ryan Reynolds has not been decided as of now, however, the trailer that was recently released has left us wanting for more.

The trailer is currently playing in the theatres before the screening of Hugh Jackman’s Logan. While Deadpool is at his funny best, we do want to know more about the other finalised cast members. It was then that rumours of Janelle Monáe being finalised as Dominoes made it to the headlines. While people were trying to adjust to the fact, Ryan took to his Twitter handle to rubbish the rumours.

Not just that, he went ahead and announced that Zazie Beetz will be playing the role of Dominoes with a cute graphic image. That’s just like him too.

See | Ryan Reynolds welcomes Zazie Beetz on-board Deadpool 2

Zazie, popularly known for her role in Atlanta as Dominoes is not what everyone was expecting. However, fans who have seen her performance in Atlanta as the only female lead believe this would be an exciting addition to the cast.

Ryan tweeted, “Domino Effect,” along with an image of dominoes and then added, “Zazie Beetz Effect.”

Dominoes is a mutant mercenary who has a history with Cable and is also one of the lesser known characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though initially it was believed that James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan will be playing the role of Cable, there has been no official confirmation. Rumours are rampant that Stranger Things actor David Harbour could end up playing Cable. Watch this space for more.

