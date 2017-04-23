Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds film gets a release date, and it is June 1, 2018

Ryan Reynolds will return as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2, the mercenary with a foul mouth and an undying love for swearing. Ryan Reynolds will return as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2, the mercenary with a foul mouth and an undying love for swearing.

Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds as the sarcastic and snarky superhero is set to release on June 1, 2018. The trailer of the film has already given the audience an inkling to Ryan Reynolds latest offering that is set to entertain fans in the summer of 2018. Marvel’s famous anti-hero is the kind of man who is busy changing into his super suit to save someone’s life also happens to be one of the producers of the film. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returns along with Drew Goddard for this movie.

The director of the film, David Leitch came on board to lead Deadpool 2 last year after Tim Miller dropped out due to creative differences with The Proposal actor. The superhero sequel also recently cast Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary Domino.

Deadpool 2 is the sequel to 2016’s underdog hit, in which Ryan Reynolds will return as Wade Wilson, the mercenary with a foul mouth and an undying love for swearing. While supporting cast members from the first Deadpool movie are expected to return, Deadpool 2 will also give Wade some new playmates.

Atlanta breakout Zazie Beetz will be playing Domino, a mutant mercenary who has more power in her luck than her actual superhero strengths. Josh Brolin is cast as Cable, the time-travelling mutant soldier.

Also read: Chris Pratt amazed by Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba version in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 trailer

Deadpool 2 has been one of the most awaited superhero movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Ryan Reynolds added a special flavour to the superhero character. The 2016 film, which was nominated for the Golden Globe Awards, tells the story of how Wade Wilson turned intro a mercenary after being subjected to an experiment that expedites his healing power. Soon he adopts an alter ego, Deadpool, who has a dark sense of humour and is on a mission to hunt the Doctor who ruined his life.

Ryan Reynolds had also played a DC Comic superhero Green Lantern in 2011.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd