Deadpool and Celine Dion unite for a one-of-a-kind music video

There are music videos, and then there are music videos. Celine Dion, the queen of pop, soft rock, and R&B, is back with a new single for Deadpool 2’s soundtrack. The song is called “Ashes” and its music video features the singing sensation and the superhero himself, dressed to the T.

A unique combination, one might say. But if you know Deadpool, then this pairing shouldn’t come as a surprise to you. Dion, who became a household name after her song “My Heart Will Go On” featured in Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic, is known for her powerful vocals with music videos done in the traditional Dion way. Glitzy, glamorous, but also soulful at the same time. Everything you would not immediately associate with Deadpool. And that’s why the coming together of Deadpool and Dion is such an iconic, albeit hilarious thing.

Deadpool 2 is down with its marketing gimmicks again, and they are scoring all the goals. Thank God for that. The music video shows us a Deadpool in heels breaking it down contemporary style to the tunes of Dion’s “Ashes”. There are slow-motion shots of characters from the movie with Dion singing her heart out to an empty auditorium, stereotypical of such music videos. And then there are some moves showcased by Deadpool on the floor which will put a big, happy smile on your face.

Towards the end of the song, Ryan Reynolds’ voice as Deadpool compliments the singer on her performance, saying how beautiful and stirring it was (which, despite all the irony, it kind of was). But Dion’s face changes when Deadpool asks for a repeat performance.

“This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic. You are like an eleven, we need to get you down to a five,” Deadpool says. To which the legendary singer replies with a sassy, “Listen, this thing (pointing to her throat), goes to eleven. So beat it, Spider-man.” The video ends with Reynolds aka Deadpool saying, “God, I should have asked NSYNC.”

