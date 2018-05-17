Five reasons to watch Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynold returns as the foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynold returns as the foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool 2.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Morena Baccarin, Deadpool 2 is coming to the theatres on May 18. Deadpool, that released in 2016, was an instant hit and broke a lot of records with a bad-mouthed superhero in the lead. The origin story made us believe that strange humour combined with some sleek action makes for some great entertainment at the theatres and the audience is hoping that Deadpool 2 will be even better than the first one.

There is no way that one would miss a chance to watch Deadpool 2 in the theatres but in case you are not convinced, here are five reasons why you should not miss this film.

1. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was loved even when he wasn’t playing Deadpool but this self-aware hilarious character has taken his popularity to a new height altogether. Wade Wilson’s sense of humour appealed to the masses, even if it was R-rated, and that added with Ryan’s likable personality had the crowd loving him all over again.

2. Josh Brolin’s Cable

Josh Brolin just appeared as Thanos in Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War, and in less than a month’s time he is back as Cable in Deadpool 2. Avengers Infinity War was a film about Thanos and while that might not be the case in Deadpool 2, the audience would love to see Brolin in a non-purple avatar.

3. Meta sense of humour

Deadpool was such a hit in the first place because it was so meta and broke the fourth wall consistently and efficiently. This is precisely what is drawing us to Deadpool 2 as well. In the trailers, we have heard Wade taking digs on Thanos, DC universe and he even joked about The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants. Deadpool’s breaking of the fourth wall gets the audience even more involved as it is no more about the story that is happening on the screen, we know of his self-aware ways and they make us laugh even more.

4. Introduction of X-Force

With Deadpool 2, we will get an introduction to the X-Force as they will play a big role in the plot of the film, or so the trailer suggests. Ryan Reynolds has suggested that there are talks of a film on the X-Force. So to stay up-to-date with this franchise, this film is going to be a must watch.

5. Action scenes

Deadpool falls under the genre of superhero flicks and for any superhero flick, it is necessary to deliver on some great action scenes. From what we have seen in the trailer so far, this film will totally deliver on the same.

Deadpool 2 releases on May 18.

