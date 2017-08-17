Deadpool 2 resumes filming two days after stuntwoman’s death

Deadpool 2 will hit screens next year. Deadpool 2 will hit screens next year.

Production on Deadpool 2 has resumed, two days after a female stunt person died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of Ryan Reynolds starrer. Joi “SJ” Harris, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Vancouver set of “Deadpool 2”, was identified as the first African-American female professional road racer. Just before resuming the shoot, Reynolds led a moment of silence for Harris, reported Entertainment Weekly. The tragic incident took place at the 1000 Block of West Waterfront Road, Vancouver BC, near Jack Poole Plaza.

The motorcycle crash happened near the Shaw Tower office building, where a crumpled motorcycle was seen lying on its side and a window was smashed.

Reynolds had also posted a statement on social media, saying, “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

A stuntman was fatally injured last month in Georgia during production of “The Walking Dead.” He fell head-first onto concrete about 22 feet (7 meters) below after appearing to try to grab a railing to stop his fall.

Production on Deadpool 2 began in late June and the film is scheduled to release in 2018.

Deadpool 2 is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool, distributed by 20th Century Fox.

