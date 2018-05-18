Deadpool 2 movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Deadpool 2 hit screens on May 18. Deadpool 2 hit screens on May 18.

Ryan Reynolds is back as the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool in Deadpool 2. The first film of the franchise was hilarious and if the trailers of Deadpool 2 are anything to go by, it looks like this will be even better. Along with Ryan Reynolds, this film also stars Josh Brolin, who plays the villain Cable. We recently saw Brolin as Thanos in Avengers Infinity War and fans are certainly waiting to see him in a non-purple avatar. In Deadpool 2, we will see Wade assembling his X-Force and from what we can comprehend, this ensemble will surely make for an entertaining movie. Deadpool has turned into a franchise and deservedly so. With references from real life rivalries to Wade just being mean because he can be, Deadpool 2 is going to be a laugh riot for the moviegoers.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 hits the theaters today and in a time when fantasy and superhero films are raking big moolah at the box office, Deadpool 2 looks like a winner.