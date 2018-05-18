Deadpool 2 movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Ryan Reynolds is back as the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool in Deadpool 2. The first film of the franchise was hilarious and if the trailers of Deadpool 2 are anything to go by, it looks like this will be even better. Along with Ryan Reynolds, this film also stars Josh Brolin, who plays the villain Cable. We recently saw Brolin as Thanos in Avengers Infinity War and fans are certainly waiting to see him in a non-purple avatar. In Deadpool 2, we will see Wade assembling his X-Force and from what we can comprehend, this ensemble will surely make for an entertaining movie. Deadpool has turned into a franchise and deservedly so. With references from real life rivalries to Wade just being mean because he can be, Deadpool 2 is going to be a laugh riot for the moviegoers.
Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 hits the theaters today and in a time when fantasy and superhero films are raking big moolah at the box office, Deadpool 2 looks like a winner.
Morena Baccarin, who plays Vanessa, the love of Wade Wilson’s life, said, “Much like the first movie, this is really fun, action-packed, funny and the true heart in it is very palpable and beautiful. It’s heartbreaking. It’s a beautiful story of life and death and coming to terms with love and what it means to have a family."
“Domino is lucky. I think that because she’s sort of jaded, she takes it for granted. She’s sarcastic and sardonic. She goes head to head with Deadpool, and doesn’t take his shit. Domino does her own thing. She’s not really a sidekick, she holds her own. She’s a mercenary and does her job and then heads out. She knows what she’s got, and it’s interesting because that can open up the discussion of where does that luck end and begin? Because her past is quite tragic. I find it an interesting juxtaposition. She’s lucky, but to what extent? If everything just works out for you, then what’s the point in even being motivated to do anything? She struggles with that a lot,” Zazie Beetz said in a statement.
"He's absolutely unblinking in his agenda. He has one purpose that he's come back in time to achieve and that's all he cares about. He doesn't care who or what gets in his way. He's going to achieve that goal even if it kills him or anyone else around him. So, it creates a kind of tension and a danger that a guy like Josh Brolin really brings in spades. And Josh is a somewhat dangerous kind of guy to be around in real life. Not like he's up to no good, just that he's a guy that has a real weight and a real presence. But he can also crack a joke with the best of them. A lot of people don’t realize that he has a background in improv, and he can go with the flow in a way. His character gets some huge laughs in the movie, but not at the expense of his character. He gets huge laughs because he's so dry and so matter of fact. And really does represent the adult in the relationship between him and Deadpool. And it's a lot of fun to see him spread his wings and fly," remarked Ryan Reynolds.
"If Deadpool was a love story, Deadpool 2 is a family film in part. And it might sound strange to say, but we took a lot of the story tenets from Pixar as inspiration for creating the Deadpool 2 storyline and its inevitable conclusion. We really wanted to have that same kind of feel that there is magic in the world and there is hope in the world. So, you sort of package all of that within this construct of this anarchist, this guy who is his own worst enemy and just gets in his own ways as much as humanly possible. And that creates a recipe for not just hilarity but also, weirdly, for drama. There's something very emotional about Deadpool 2 that I think Deadpool hit at its core pretty well, but probably not as well as Deadpool 2 does. We really wanted to make sure that there was something grounded at its core and important – not necessarily important in terms of societal issues, but important for the characters. We always kind of follow that recipe I think and that's been really good to us," Ryan Reynolds said in a statement.
"Playing a guy that is allowed to make mistakes and is allowed to sort of at times be offensive and say the wrong thing at the exact wrong moment gives you tremendous artistic liberty. And it’s nice that he doesn’t really beat himself up for it, because at the end of the day, his agenda is something that's ultimately good. I mean, he inevitably wants to be better," said Ryan Reynolds.
"Ryan Reynolds is an incredible comedic talent and Deadpool works as a perfect ground for things he really excels at. He took that character from the comic books and made it his own brand. There’s a synergistic effect with Deadpool and Ryan. He really is Deadpool in real life – in terms of the way he talks and sees the world, sometimes. He’s funny and irreverent but also has a huge heart and compassion like Deadpool,” said David Leitch.
Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch, who has helmed films like John Wick and Atomic Blonde.
Talking about Deadpool 2, Leitch said, “I’ve had the honor and privilege to help create a couple of different cool universes, but there’s something that’s undeniably fascinating about the Deadpool universe – it re-imagined the action-comedy. The original was so special, and the world itself seems to be so expansive that you could have a creative voice and still be true to the original.”
