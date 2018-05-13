Deadpool 2 actor Josh Brolin: Ryan Reynolds is ‘Daniel Day-Lewis of comedians’

Deadpool 2, starring Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds, will release on May 18. Deadpool 2, starring Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds, will release on May 18.

Actor Josh Brolin says the dedication of his Deadpool 2 co-star Ryan Reynolds to his craft makes him the “Daniel Day-Lewis of comedians”.

The 50-year-old actor, who plays anti-hero Cable in the sequel to 2016 smash hit and played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, recently appeared at the Graham Norton Show along with Reynolds, who has reprised his role of Merc With a Mouth in the David Lietch-directed film. The two actors discussed the Deadpool costume on the show and the physical demands of the characters.

“There’s something about him (Reynolds) that oozes that he’s worked out even though he has a suit on and all that. When I went and did Avengers, I saw those guys put on suits and I saw underneath. I was like, ‘You’re not working out at all.’ I won’t say who it is. And then they put on their suits and they looked fantastic.”

“His suit doesn’t really have any bumps and stuff that’s not there, so I know that he’s back in his thing. Cause he’s kind of like the Daniel Day-Lewis of comedians,” Brolin said.

Deadpool was a huge success for Fox’s X-Men universe. It was this anti-hero film that made Logan, probably one of the best superhero movies ever, possible. It holds an 83% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Fast, funny, and gleefully profane, the fourth-wall-busting Deadpool subverts superhero film formula with wildly entertaining — and decidedly non-family-friendly — results.”

Deadpool 2 has also received glowing early reviews with some critics calling it even better than the original. The film, which also stars Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy, will release on May 18 worldwide.

