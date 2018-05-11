Deadpool 2 early reactions: Critics say Ryan Reynolds movie is ‘a lot of fun’

Deadpool 2 will hit theatres on May 18. Deadpool 2 will hit theatres on May 18.

Deadpool 2 is exactly a week away from its release, but you can reassure yourself of the film’s goodness by looking at the early reactions. Critics who were lucky enough to see the movie already cannot stop praising it. Nearly all the reactions were effusive in their flattery. Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, continues the story of a most vulgar mutant/anti-hero as he tries to protect a mutant kid from a time-travelling cybernetic soldier, Cable. He chooses a very derivative title for the mutant team he forms to counter Cable: X-Force.

Apparently, this time around, there are even more self-references. Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “Happy to report ‘Deadpool 2’ is a lot of fun and had me laughing beginning to end. Stuff after the credits is *awesome*. All the people added to the film were perfectly cast. Avoid spoilers. Always makes it a better experience.”

Notably, Fox has kept most of the plot of Deadpool 2 under wraps. Some fans theorise that Cable may later team up with Deadpool 2 to face the main adversary of the film.

Screencrush.com’s Matt Singer said he liked the sequel more than the first one. “I liked DEADPOOL 2 more than the first one (which I wasn’t a huge fan of). Slow to start but all the stuff with X-Force and Cable (and Peter!) works surprisingly well,” he tweeted.

Many critics like IndieWire’s Kate Erbland and Mother Jones’ Ben Dreyfuss singled out the post-credit scene of the film for praise. When you go watch the movie, wait for a bit like you do in MCU movies.

Erbland said, “#Deadpool2: I’ll say this, it earns the hell out of that R rating. And the cameos. And the post-credit scenes.”

Ben Dreyfuss said, “The post-credits scene at the end of Deadpool 2 is so great.”

Deadpool 2, also starring Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, and T.J. Miller, will hit theatres on May 18.

