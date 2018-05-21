Deadpool 2 box office collection day 4: Ryan Reynolds starrer faces competition from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

Deadpool 2 box office collection day 4: Ryan Reynolds film had a great opening weekend. Deadpool 2 box office collection day 4: Ryan Reynolds film had a great opening weekend.

Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds is going super-strong at the Indian box office. After opening at Rs 11.25 crore on Friday, the film has accumulated Rs 33.40 crore over its opening weekend, which is very impressive indeed for an ‘A’ rated Hollywood film in India. Last month’s release Avengers: Infinity War smashed several records and became the biggest Hollywood film ever here. Deadpool 2, too, is earning well above expectations.

Deadpool 2 continues the story of titular obnoxious mutant as he struggles to protect a mutant kid from the time-travelling cybernetic soldier Cable who has come from the future. He makes a ragtag team of mutants called X-Force. The film also stars Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, and Brianna Hildebrand.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures today. He said, “#Deadpool2 has a ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number… The real test begins from today onwards… Biz on weekdays is crucial… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer had given a positive review of the film. She had written, “The blind old lady Al, who is Deadpool’s friend, tells him, “You can’t live if you don’t die a little.” So Deadpool does die and big, in many, many scenes, and he does live and big, in many, many others. Reynolds shows he can be as charming doing both. And Deadpool 2 that dying and living are just stepping stones on way to that franchise heaven. Stumble away.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi is riding high at the box office. The film is in its second week currently. It has earned Rs 78.33 crore till now. Deadpool 2 sure does have some stiff competition. The weekdays beginning from today would surely make things even difficult.

