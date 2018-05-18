Deadpool 2 box office collection day 1: Ryan Reynolds film to open big

Deadpool 2 box office collection day 1: Ryan Reynolds’ film is expected to do good business in India. Deadpool 2 box office collection day 1: Ryan Reynolds’ film is expected to do good business in India.

Deadpool 2 is the sequel to 2016’s smash hit with Ryan Reynolds’ obnoxiously funny superhero leading the film. Deadpool is back, and this time he is not working alone. He has an entire team of mutants to take on Cable, a time-travelling powerful mutant. Deadpool 2 released today worldwide and Fox, the studio, must be expecting the film to do great business as first, the character is quite popular, and second, Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh has given his voice to the character in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar says that the David Leitch directorial, written by Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds and Lauren Shuler Donner, should earn around Rs 8 crore. This is a good sum considering the film has received an A certificate due to its decidedly adult themes and thus its audience is smaller than the last month’s Avengers: Infinity War. It released on 2000 screens.

Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter saying that the film is going to earn big on its first day. He tweeted, “Hollywood films are on a roll… #Deadpool2 takes a BIGGG START across India [it was expected!]… Morning and noon shows… Not just English, the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions have also opened to very good occupancy… India screen count: 2000 screens [all versions].”

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 has received highly positive reviews. The film holds a fresh 84% rating at review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds’ undeniable charm.”

Hollywood films are on a roll… #Deadpool2 takes a BIGGG START across India [it was expected!]… Morning and noon shows… Not just English, the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions have also opened to very good occupancy… India screen count: 2000 screens [all versions]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

This is a good time to be a Hollywood movie fan in India. Hollywood films are getting the popularity they deserve finally in one of the biggest markets in the world. Maybe this would prod Hindi film industry needed to up its game.

