Deadpool 2: Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to Indian cab driver Dopinder

Comedian Bhuvan Bam is lending his voice to the character of Indian cab driver Dopinder in the Hindi version of Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 2. The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, “Deadpool” is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. Deadpool 2, brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.

“There are only a few characters apart from Deadpool that people love. Dopinder is one of them. Really excited about this,” Bhuvan said in a statement to IANS.

Dopinder took relationship advice from Deadpool in the first part, and in the second, he has joined his army to fight evil. Karan Soni plays the role in the English version.

In case you do not know, Ranveer Singh is giving his voice to the ribald mutant/anti-hero. Fox Studios has not skimped on the more, um, indecent parts and there is a reference to somebody’s hindquarters in vernacular Hindi that would elicit hooting in the theatres, I imagine. This is good since the biggest distinguishing character of Deadpool is not his powers (which are also very considerable) but his foul-mouth. And somehow, it works. It somehow does not feel like the same thing, but this choice is as good as any. Sure, it is nowhere near as good as the real thing (Ryan Reynolds), but at least the lines do not feel wholly unnatural when spoken in Ranveer’s voice.

The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggam.

