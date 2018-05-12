DC movie Shazam officially wraps filming

Shazam will release on April 5, 2019. Shazam will release on April 5, 2019.

DC’s Shazam has finished filming, director David F Sandberg announced on Instagram. In a Hollywood slate crowded by superhero movies, Warner Bros and DC decided to release only Aquaman this year after the recent debacle that was last year’s Justice League. Shazam stars Zachary Levi in the main role as a superhero who is really a kid but gets superpowers when he utters the word, “Shazam!”, which is an acronym of six “immortal elders”: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury. Asher Angel will play the role of the kid, Billy Batson.

The film is being produced under the banner of New Line Cinema, a sister studio of Warner Bros. Sandberg captioned the Instagram photo of a drawing with him holding something blurred, “That’s a wrap on Shazam! Here’s a little drawing I did for my thank you note to the awesome crew. What is that censored thing under my arm? Only 11 months until you get to find out!”. He also tweeted, “That’s a wrap on Shazam! Now onto months of post production.”

Shazam also stars Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, and Ron Cephas Jones. The synopsis reads, “We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

That’s a wrap on Shazam! Now onto months of post production. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 11, 2018

Shazam will release on April 5, 2019.

