DC’s Shazam! official logo revealed

The official logo for DC’s upcoming Shazam! has just hit the internet. While it was a mixed bag of results for DC last year with the widely appreciated Wonder Woman and the majestic low of Justice League, 2018 will see DC’s attempt to reinvent itself with Shazam!.

Shazam! is currently being filmed in Toronto. The makers have revealed the first official logo via the film’s Twitter handle. Talking about the logo, it is a stark departure from the previous DC superhero logos, be it Justice League, Man of Steel or Wonder Woman, all of which had darker undertones. Shazam’s new logo is a lot more colourful, bright and manages to include Shazam’s lightning bolt in a fun way.

Shazam! narrates the story of Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster kid who can turn into an adult superhero when he shouts the word “SHAZAM!”. While Asher Angel will essay the boy’s role, Zachary Levi has been roped in to play the adult superhero. Dr Thaddeus Sivana, the film’s villain, will be played by Mark Strong. The film’s official synopsis reads, “Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child.”

Helmed by Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out director David F Sandberg, Shazam! hits the screens on April 5, 2019, which makes Aquaman the first DC film to release post-Justice League.

