DC’s Shazam goes on floors, reveals synopsis

After all that DC’s Extended Universe has gone through, the upcoming movie slate does sound good to the ears. After Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Shazam will hit theaters in the summer of 2019. It appears that the film is already in production and even the official synopsis has been revealed. Shazam is directed by David Sandberg, who is better known for his horror movies.

Shazam is about a child who can get superpowers by just shouting Shazam! after which he turns into an adult superhero, though his mind stays that of a child. This adolescent mind inside an adult frame can create lots of comedy as you can probably guess. The titular character will be played by Zachary Levi, who is also known for doing lots of comedy in films and TV shows. DCEU has been criticised for being too dark as compared to the lighter Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wonder Woman and now Justice League are the only films that had an optimistic tone.

But it seems Warner Bros (the film is being produced by New Line Cinema, an arm of Warner Bros, and not directly it) has their answer to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok. The official synopsis of the film says, “We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam is set for an April 5, 2019 release.

