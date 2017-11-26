DC Extended Universe: All confirmed upcoming movies

The upcoming DC movie lineup is exciting. The upcoming DC movie lineup is exciting.

DC may be far behind Marvel when it comes to their respective cinematic universes right now, but DC and Warner Bros has a huge lineup of upcoming movies that may turn the tide in DC’s favour. Of course, Marvel too has a huge list of movies expected to be released in next few years, but MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has already realised its full potential and we are yet to see a fully fleshed out DC universe. Here is a list of all the upcoming confirmed DC Extended Universe movies with release date that will make every DC fan hopeful about the future.

Aquaman

Even those who disliked Justice League, they loved Jason Momoa’s performance as Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman. The heir to the underwater nation of Atlantis, Aquaman has superhuman strength and ability to control tides and talk to marine life. The upcoming film is being directed by James Wan (known for the first Saw film and the Conjuring series) and stars Amber Heard as Mera, the love-interest of Aquaman. Patrick Wilson plays the villain Ocean Master, the half-brother of Aquman who wants the throne of Atlantis. The film is set for a December 21, 2018 release.

Shazam

One of the most exciting upcoming DC movies, Shazam is based on the superhero of the same name. Zachary Levi is cast to play the title role and although Dwayne Johnson was reportedly cast as the villainous Black Adam, the latest information suggests that he will not appear in the film and will instead have a solo film. David F. Sandberg, known for his horror movies, is directing the film that is slated to be released on April 5, 2019.

Wonder Woman 2

Patty Jenkins’ film Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot earned praise from both audiences and critics, which is a first in DCEU movies. Now, Wonder Woman 2 is confirmed, Jenkins is directing, and Gal Gadot will return to don the role of Wonder Woman. It is pretty far, though. The film is scheduled for a November 1, 2019 release.

Cyborg

Ray Fisher has already appeared as Cyborg briefly in Batman v Superman and recently in Justice League. He will also be getting a standalone film, that is slated for an April 3, 2020 release. Not much is known about the film except that it would be an intimate and focused story, far removed from the rest of the DC universe.

Green Lantern Corps

This should make the fans of Justice League animated series really pumped up. Green Lantern Corps title suggests there would be at least more than one Gre

