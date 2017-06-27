The Conjuring 3: David Leslie Johnson has been roped in to write the script

New Line has started working on The Conjuring 3 with David Leslie Johnson attached to write the script. New Line has started working on The Conjuring 3 with David Leslie Johnson attached to write the script.

Along with Annabelle: Creation releasing in August and two other spin-offs being in the pipeline, The Conjuring universe has even more to offer. According to latest reports, New Line has started working on The Conjuring 3 with David Leslie Johnson attached to write the script. James Wan will serve as producer through his Atomic Monster production company with Peter Safran, reported Variety. As with the first two Conjuring films, which starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal researchers Lorraine and Ed Warren, the story will be taken from the Warrens’ case files. Johnson also wrote The Conjuring 2, which went on to gross USD 320 million worldwide.

Wan’s 2013 hit The Conjuring has been recreated in four spin-offs as of now, including Conjuring 2 Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and The Nun. While Annabelle: Creation opens on August 11 and The Nun opens in July next year, New Line also announced the developments on The Crooked Man based on a malevolent character in Conjuring 2. The two Conjuring films and 2014’s Annabelle have combined to gross USD 897 million in box office worldwide. Johnson has been part of projects like Orphan, Unforgettable, Wrath of the Titans, Red Riding Hood and several episodes of The Walking Dead.

Recently the second trailer for Annabelle: Creation was released and it goes back to the beginning and shows how the doll Annabelle was created and how the evil entered the doll. Annabelle: Creation is directed by David F. Sandberg who in his directorial debut Lights Out was hugely successful last year, both commercially and critically. Now with the news of Conjuring 3 being in the pipeline, we are getting ready to be scared out of our wits.

