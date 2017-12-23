This is going on my fridge: David Ayer on Bright bad review

David Ayer re-teamed with his Suicide Squad star Will Smith for the Netflix’s project. David Ayer re-teamed with his Suicide Squad star Will Smith for the Netflix’s project.

David Ayer’s latest film Bright has been panned by critics all the way but the director is not sore about it. The Fury director re-teamed with his Suicide Squad star Will Smith for the Netflix’s project, which also featured Joel Edgerton, Ike Barinholtz, Lucy Fry, Noomi Rapace and Edgar Ramirez.

However, several critics have criticised the film with Entertainment portal Indiewire’s critic David Ehrlich called the film “profoundly awful,” “dull” and “painfully derivative” in his review.

“The only thing more predictable than this high-concept police story is the idea that a year as punishing as 2017 would save the worst for last,” wrote Ehrlich in his review.

Retweeting the link of the review, Ayer praised Ehrlich for his creative criticism. “This is going on my fridge. This is a f**king epic review. It’s a big fun movie. You can sure string words together Mr. Erlich (sic). I’d love to read any script you’ve written,” tweeted Ayer.

Ehrlich paid the compliment back to the director, calling Ayer a “good man” and said he will be ready with “fresh eyes” for his next directorial outing. “I really appreciate that. Every movie is a labour of love for me. I’ve never chased the audience, and I know my work can be polarising. I’ve lived a crazy love and I guess my movies reflect that,” Ayer replied.

Bright revolves around a human LAPD officer and his Orc companion as they patrol the streets. They battle their prejudice and mistrust to protect a relic, which in the wrong hands, could destroy the world.

