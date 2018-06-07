Dave Bautista wants Drax solo movie

Dave Bautista had confirmed that he would appear in Avengers 4 as well. Dave Bautista had confirmed that he would appear in Avengers 4 as well.

WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has pitched for a stand-alone film based on his Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax the Destroyer. In response to a tweet about the news of the Joker movie, the 49-year-old actor joked about getting a stand-alone movie. “But on the bright side! Which I usually try to look at… if this can happen then the chances of me getting a Drax movie have got to be astronomically high! Like so high that I’m going to stop tweeting and sit by the phone and wait for @MarvelStudios to call! ….any second now!” Bautista tweeted.

James Gunn, who directed Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, had recently backed the idea of a Drax solo film.

“I think a Drax movie could be incredible,” Gunn had tweeted. Meanwhile, Bautista will next be seen in action-thriller Hotel Artemis, where he portrays the role of a medical orderly called Everest.

The actor, however, has no idea of how or when Drax will return to the money-spinning franchise. “We don’t know. I don’t even know. I haven’t read the script for either, and, you know, I’ve talked to James (Gunn, ‘Guardians’ writer/director).”

In other news, Dave Bautista is set to star in Bold Films’ action-comedy Dogtown. The film is based on Jason Pearson’s comic books, Body Bags and Kyle Ward has been hired to write the script, reported Variety. The series was first published in 1996 by Dark Horse Comics.

Set in the fictional city of Terminus, Georgia, the story follows a father-daughter team of assassins-Mack Delgado (aka Clownface) and his overzealous teenage daughter, Panda, who constantly seeks her father’s respect and permission to go out on jobs with him and his longtime body-bagging partner.

