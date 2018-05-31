Dave Bautista confirms Drax’s return in Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Dave Bautista’s Drax will return in Avengers 4. Dave Bautista’s Drax will return in Avengers 4.

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has confirmed he will appear in Avengers 4 as well as Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The 49-year-old actor plays the part of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). ”I don’t know if I was supposed to, but I believe that I’ve already said publicly that I am in both,” Bautista told Den of Geek.

The actor, however, has no idea of how or when Drax will return to the money-spinning franchise. “We don’t know. I don’t even know. I haven’t read the script for either, and, you know, I’ve talked to James (Gunn, ‘Guardians’ writer/director).”

Avengers Infinity War saw the end of half the universe after Thanos snapped his fingers. Out of the many who ‘disintegrated’, most of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast was eliminated including Dave Bautista’s Drax. Avengers 4 will release in 2019 and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release in 2010.

In other news, Dave Bautista is set to star in Bold Films’ action-comedy Dogtown. The film is based on Jason Pearson’s comic books, Body Bags and Kyle Ward has been hired to pen the script, reported Variety. The series was first published in 1996 by Dark Horse Comics.

Set in the fictional city of Terminus, Georgia, the story follows a father-daughter team of assassins-Mack Delgado (aka ‘Clownface’) and his overzealous teenage daughter, Panda, who constantly seeks her father’s respect and permission to go out on jobs with him and his longtime body-bagging partner.

Hivemind’s Jason Brown and Sean Daniel will produce the project alongside Bold Films’ Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Jon Oakes.

