Danny Masterson being investigated for sexual assault

That 70’s Show alum Danny Masterson is being investigated by Los Angeles Police Department for sexual assault. According to LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division’s Sexual Assault Section’s statement, the “Yes Man” actor was reported by three women, according to Ace Showbiz. “The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide

Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting a investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s,” LAPD’s statement read.

Masterson’s representative, Jenni Weinman Voake, was quick to deny the allegations. She also said that one of three women who reported Masterson was his ex-girlfriend. Voake also noted that her client’s ex “was in contact with Leah Remini that she made

allegations of sexual assault.”

This sexual allegation case apparently has a connection with the church of Scientology since Masterson is a member of the church while Remini is an outspoken ex-member who publicly criticised the church multiple times. She even runs a TV show, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”, which shows her life after leaving the community.

The news of Masterson being investigated was first reported by journalist Tony Ortega on his anti-Scientology website. Ortega claimed that those three women were pressured by the church and had no courage to contact the police until they met Remini.