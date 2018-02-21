Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle may helm the next James Bond film

Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle to helm Bond 25. Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle to helm Bond 25.

Slumdog Millionaire helmer Danny Boyle name is at the top of the list of directors being considered for the next James Bond movie. Boyle, who won the 2009 Best Director Oscar for his India-set Slumdog Millionaire, also has critically-acclaimed titles such as Trainspotting and 127 Hours to his credit.

The 61-year-old director is a favorite of Eon Productions and MGM Studios for the next installment in the James Bond series, reported Variety. The studio earlier hoped to collaborate with the Oscar-winning director on Skyfall and Spectre, which were eventually helmed by Sam Mendes.

Boyle has always shown a keen interest in directing a Bond film. He last helmed T2, a sequel to his highly acclaimed 1996 black comedy Trainspotting. The report also stated that Yann Demange, director of White Boy Rick, is also in the race to helm the project.

According to the same report, Daniel Craig will return to reprise his role in the new Bond film while MGM is expected to distribute domestically. Boyle who is currently busy working on a project for Working Title films was always keen about directing a Bond film. As the cast and other details of the film have not yet been finalised, Boyle may push forward the untitled project so as to work on the Bond film.

Recently, Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan had denied that he will be directing the next Bond film. “I won’t be the man (to direct the next Bond). No, categorically. I think every time they hire a new director I’m rumoured to be doing it,’ Nolan had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App