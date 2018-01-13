Daniel Radcliffe addresses Johnny Depp’s Fantastic Beasts controversy

Daniel Radcliffe expresses his views on Johnny Depp’s casting in Fantastic Beasts movies. Daniel Radcliffe expresses his views on Johnny Depp’s casting in Fantastic Beasts movies.

Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame by playing the titular character in Harry Potter movies, has opened up on makers’ decision to include Johnny Depp in the role of dark wizard and antagonist Gellert Grindelwald in the second Fantastic Beasts movie titled The Crimes of Grindelwald. The whole controversy is about the relationship between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard who will appear in Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa later this year.

Heard had alleged that Depp had abused her physically and mentally. It is notable that Fantastic Beasts franchise is set in the same universe as Harry Potter and acts as a sort of prequel to the uber-popular fantasy film series. The second film will introduce a younger Dumbledore played by Jude Law. Depp had appeared in the final scene of the first film.

Radcliffe said while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a very hard thing for me. I can see why people are frustrated with the response that they were given from that … I’m not saying anything that anybody hasn’t already said — and this is a weird analogy to draw — [but] in the NFL, there are lots of players arrested for smoking weed and there is other people’s behavior that goes way beyond that and it’s tolerated because they’re very famous players. I suppose the thing I was struck by was, we did have a guy who was reprimanded for weed on the [original Potter] film, essentially, so obviously what Johnny has been accused of is much greater than that.” The person Daniel is talking about is Jamie Waylett, who was dropped from both Deathly Hallows films after found with Marijuana.

JK Rowling, the writer of Harry Potter books and screenwriter in Fantastic Beasts franchise, had also addressed the controversy a while ago. “Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. The agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. The filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies,” she had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd