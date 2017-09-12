Daniel Dae Kim to replace Ed Skrein in Hellboy reboot

Daniel Dae Kim replaces Ed Skrein in Hellboy Reboot Daniel Dae Kim replaces Ed Skrein in Hellboy Reboot

Former ‘Hawaii Five-0’ star Daniel Dae Kim is in negotiations to step into the role left vacant by actor Ed Skrein. After an outcry over whitewashing an Asian-American character in a ‘Hellboy’ reboot, Ed Skrein has opted out of the supernatural action adventure series.

He will play Major Ben Daimio, a rugged military member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense who, due to a supernatural encounter, can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The character is Japanese-American in the Hellboy comics by creator Mike Mignola. Skrein had nabbed the role in August but, after a social media protest, he made the move to step down later that month.

“It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the Arts. I feel it is important to honor and respect that,” he said in a statement.

Kim is Korean-American, and the actor is no stranger to standing up for his beliefs.In June, he quit ‘Hawaii Five-0’ after a salary dispute with CBS network. He had been seeking an equal pay to the show’s stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan and demanded a hike.

David Harbour is starring in ‘Hellboy’, which reboots the franchise centered on the demonic hero from the Mignola comic books. ‘Game of Thrones’ director Neil Marshall is helming the project. The film also stars Ian McShane and Milla Jovovich.

