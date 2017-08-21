Daniel Craig to cut down on dangerous stunts

Daniel Craig is reprising his role in the upcoming Bond 2 film. Daniel Craig is reprising his role in the upcoming Bond 2 film.

Actor Daniel Craig has agreed to cut back on dangerous stunts for the new James Bond movie because his wife is worried he will get hurt. The 49-year-old will reprise his role as the spy in the forthcoming 25th film in the series but will be opting out of some of the more thrilling stunts after his wife Rachel Weisz begged him to be careful, reports mirror.co.uk.

“It’s a big bone of contention. Rachel doesn’t want him in agony again. None of his aches and pains have gone away completely,” said a source. “There’s a legacy to all these injuries and she lives with them. They’ve come to an agreement about how hard he will push himself and he is pulling back from the edge this time. It’s a prerequisite,” the source added.

Daniel Craig recently officially confirmed that he will reprise the role of Agent 007 in the upcoming film Bond 25 and fans can’t keep calm. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Daniel revealed the news. Previous, the names of many actors had come up who might have been potential James Bonds. Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Hardy were rumoured to don the mantle.

“Yes” said a straight-faced Daniel when Stephen asked if he will return as the secret agent. He also added that he has known the news for “a couple of months” now. “We’ve been discussing it, we’ve just been trying to figure things out,” he said, “I always wanted to, I needed a break. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait.”

Danile Craig had also confirmed that this will be the last time we see him as James Bond. The release date of upcoming Bond film, called Bond 25, is scheduled on November 8, 2019

