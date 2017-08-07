Daniel Craig on verge of two James Bond movies

Daniel Craig is set to make his fifth and sixth appearances as the famous British spy, James Bond. Daniel Craig is set to make his fifth and sixth appearances as the famous British spy, James Bond.

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig is signing up for two more James Bond movies. The 49-year-old is set to make his fifth and sixth appearances as the famous British spy in the forthcoming films after producer Barbara Broccoli persuaded him to make two more films, and the next motion picture may be called Shatterhand, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“There was plenty of talk about who would be the next Bond but Barbara has managed to talk Daniel into two more films,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“He is loved by audiences around the world and has driven a real resurgence for the movies at the box office, so bosses knew they couldn’t lose him just yet. The script is nearly ready for the 25th film, provisionally titled ‘Shatterhand’ and scheduled to be released in November 2019, so there is no time to waste on getting Daniel locked in,” the source added.

There are reports that the sixth Bond movie is a remake of the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, in which George Lazenby portrayed the spy.

“But the deal is almost done and the idea of returning to ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ for the 26th movie is really exciting. The film sees James get married, only for his wife to be killed, so it would be an explosive way to end his reign as 007,” the source said.

James Bond will battle a blind super-villain in Croatia in the upcoming 25th instalment, tentatively titled Shatterhand, reports say. The next film in the long-running franchise, which will possibly see actor Daniel Craig fighting a blind antagonist, is based on the 1999 thriller Never Dream Of Dying by author Raymond Benson, who also wrote Bond books Tomorrow Never Dies, Die Another Day and The World is Not Enough.

