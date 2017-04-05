Daniel Craig was done playing James Bond, but he may return as the spy for a fifth time

In 2015, when Daniel Craig was asked if he’d be back again after finishing a difficult Spectre shoot, he had refused. In 2015, when Daniel Craig was asked if he’d be back again after finishing a difficult Spectre shoot, he had refused.

Actor Daniel Craig is ready to sign on to return as fictional British Secret Service agent James Bond, pagesix.com reported.

Multiple sources told the publication that Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has “just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie”.

This comes after Broccoli produced his hit off-Broadway production of Othello with actor-producer David Oyelowo.

A Hollywood source said: “Daniel was very pleased with how ‘Othello’ went and the great reviews. Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script – screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade (who’ve penned several Bond movies) are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”

The source added: “Plus, Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.”

In 2015, Craig was asked if he’d be back again after finishing a difficult Spectre shoot, and replied: “I’d rather… slash my wrists… I’m over it at the moment.”

Another source said: “Daniel had such a good time in ‘Othello’, produced by Barbara that he’s ready to do a final Bond.”

Representatives for Craig and Broccoli haven’t commented on it.

Last year, there were reports that Daniel Craig has been offered USD 150 million to return to the popular series of spy films. Sony had apparently offered the actor a massive sum to play James Bond in two more feature films, which would be shot back-to-back.

“(He) has played a genius hand. Everyone knows how much executives adore him, and the idea of losing him at such a crucial time in the franchise isn’t an option as far as all the studio honchos are concerned… The studio is desperate to secure the actor’s services while they phase in a younger long-term successor,” a source had said, according to PTI last year.

