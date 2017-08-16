Daniel Craig confirmed as 007 in upcoming James Bond film Bond 25

Daniel Craig is reprising his role in the upcoming Bond 2 film. Daniel Craig is reprising his role in the upcoming Bond 2 film.

Daniel Craig has officially confirmed that he will reprise the role of Agent 007 in the upcoming film Bond 25 and fans can’t keep calm. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Daniel revealed the news.

Even though rumours of the actor returning to his role were previously reported, the actor had chosen to stay mum on the issue.

“Yes” said a straight-faced Daniel when Stephen asked if he will return as the secret agent. He also added that he has known the news for “a couple of months” now. “We’ve been discussing it, we’ve just been trying to figure things out,” he said, “I always wanted to, I needed a break. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait.” He also confirmed that this will be the last time we see Craig as James Bond.

On Tuesday, Daniel Craig had told Morning Magic 106.7, “I’d hate to burst the bubble, but no decision has been made at the moment. There’s a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed and I’m not, like, holding out for more money or doing anything like that. It’s just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment. I know they’re desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision just yet.”

Apologising for the same, he said, “I have to apologize to all the people I’ve done interviews with today, because I wanted to tell you.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd