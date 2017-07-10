Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum starrer Logan Lucky to release in India in August

The heist comedy Logan Lucky is directed by Steven Soderbergh who is known for Ocean’s franchise. The heist comedy Logan Lucky is directed by Steven Soderbergh who is known for Ocean’s franchise.

Director Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, starring Daniel Craig, will release in India on August 25. The heist comedy is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement. Logan Lucky is based on two brothers, who in their attempt to reverse a family curse try to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race. Dwelling into the plot of the film, Soderbergh said, “Logan Lucky is an anti-glam version of an Ocean’s movie. Nobody dresses nice. Nobody has nice stuff. They have no money. They have no technology.” Soderbergh, known for making Ocean’s Trilogy with Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, added, “It’s all rubber band technology, and that’s what I thought was fun about it. It seemed familiar to me, but different enough”.

He said, “The landscape, the characters, and the canvass were the complete opposite of an Ocean’s film. What was weird is that I was working as a producer on Ocean’s Eight while we were shooting …Logan, and it was kind of head-spinning. That’s like a proper Ocean’s film. This is a version of an Ocean’s movie that’s up on cement blocks in your front yard. On the most obvious level, it’s the complete inversion of an Ocean’s movie.”

The film also stars Channing Tatum, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Seth MacFarlane, Macon Blair, Hilary Swank, Sebastian Stan, Adam Driver and Katie Holmes. Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Channing Tatum, and Reid Carolin produced the film. Riley Keough, Channing Tatum and Adam Driver play siblings in the film.

