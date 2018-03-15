Daniel Bruhl found 7 days in Entebbe script fascinating

7 days in Entebbe also features Rosamund Pike in a pivotal role. 7 days in Entebbe also features Rosamund Pike in a pivotal role.

Actor Daniel Bruhl has said that he was left speechless and surprised by the script of his upcoming film “7 Days In Entebbe”. The Captain America: Civil War star will be seen in the role of a German terrorist in Jose Padilha-directed film, which also features Rosamund Pike in a pivotal role. The film is about the 1976 Israeli rescue operation that freed the mainly Jewish and Israeli hostages of a hijacked plane in Uganda. It focuses on two conflicted left-wing Germans — played by Bruhl and Pike — who allied with Palestinian terrorists to hijack the Paris-bound plane.

“I was speechless and surprised when I first read the script. I knew about Entebbe and I’d seen one of the earlier films on the subject, but reading this particular script made me aware of so many additional details that are absolutely fascinating. The script made it clear what drove each of the individual groups involved,” Bruhl said in a statement.

“The first conversation I had with Jose was over an hour. We ended up talking about the current state of German politics and I could feel that this was a man with a strong political conscience,” he added. Bruhl said that the mood on the sets was upbeat and quite energising despite the grim nature of the film.

“When working with Jose, you have to be very prepared because he always comes up with new ideas at the last minute. It’s a very refreshing process. You have to always be prepared to reinvent scenes, to try something new, or to improvise. It’s a documentary way of approaching the material, and as an actor it was very rewarding,” Bruhl said.

