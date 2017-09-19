Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson: Fame is a scary word

Dakota Johnson in an interview to Vogue talks about fame, Fifty Shades of Grey and much more. Dakota Johnson in an interview to Vogue talks about fame, Fifty Shades of Grey and much more. Related News Fifty Shades Darker second trailer: Things just got dangerous in here, watch video

Dakota Johnson joins ‘Under the Silver Lake’ Dakota Johnson tired of filming intimate scenes ‘Fifty Shades of Grey‘ star Dakota Johnson has likened fame to an ‘incessant mosquito noise’. In an interview to Spain’s Vogue magazine, the star admits fame is ‘very weird’ for her and slammed the need for people to ‘judge’ each other all the time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Dakota Johnson also told Vogue that she has been judged by the people for her role as Anastasia in ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ and said, “People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it’s extremely boring, my interests are very specific, and I want to see certain women acting on screen and drawing attention to some particular issues.”

Talking about fame, Johnson said, “Fame is a scary word. No one wants to say that they want to be famous, nobody wants to sound like they like being famous, nobody wants to sound ungrateful, nobody wants to sound like they’re in denial. It’s like an incessant mosquito noise. Very weird. People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it’s extremely boring. A waste of energy and time,” she said.

Earlier, the 27-year-old actor revealed she feels as though she ‘exploited’ herself on Instagram. She said, “There I was and it was making me feel like I was being exploited – only by myself. I was literally exploiting myself. And I felt so raw and vulnerable and it was all my own fault.”

“Which is why I don’t get that need to offer up information about myself to strangers. I couldn’t care less what models are doing on Instagram. I make movies because that’s my passion and people can interpret them as they please but anything else for me is way too much,” added Dakota Johnson.

