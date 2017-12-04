Daisy Ridley, Gwendoline Christie and John Boyega undergo rigorous training for Star Wars The Last Jedi, watch video

Daisy Ridley plays the character of Rey in Star Wars. Daisy Ridley plays the character of Rey in Star Wars.

One of the most iconic film franchises of all time, Star Wars, will be getting its eighth film in a few days, and fans can hardly wait. As part of the promotion of what may be the biggest film of the year, the team behind the franchise has been releasing lots of behind-the-scenes content for fans’ pleasure. The latest in the series is a featurette depicting the rigorous, almost spartan, training the cast had to go through in order to get into shape and actually inhabit the character they are playing.

With a franchise as heavy on action like Star Wars, there is a lot of pressure on actors, who have had no such training before to do all that hard work that would allow them to do justice to their roles. The filmmakers cannot employ stuntmen and stuntwomen for every scene. Only scenes that might endanger the life of the artists are done by professionals. Rest of the scenes, which also may be tough to do, have to be performed by actors. Thus, the stern training.

In the video, Daisy Ridley can be seen performing the scene which most likely will come at the beginning of the film as that was the scene at which The Force Awakens, the first installment, ended. Daisey Ridley is being trained by Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the film, in controlling her immense power, the Force, inside her.

“Physically I never really had to push myself that hard and stamina wise you’re like oh my god. It’s like a psychological thing of knowing that you can do it more and more and more,” Ridley says.

She is seen practicing with her coach, Yang, who says, “I was planning to teach her the whole routine in three days but she surprisingly learned everything in an hour and a half. She’s a very quick learner.”

Other actors like Gwendoline Christie (known for playing Brienne in the HBO show Game of Thrones), Adam Driver (who plays the villainous Kylo Ren in the film), and John Boyega (plays Finn in the film) can also be seen training for the action scenes in the film.

