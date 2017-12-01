Daisy Ridley doesn’t want to play Rey after Star Wars: Episode IX

Daisy Ridley will play reprise his role as Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Daisy Ridley will play reprise his role as Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

With the eighth installment in the epic Star Wars franchise just around the corner, actress Daisy Ridley has revealed that she expects Star Wars: Episode IX to be the third and final time she portrays her character Rey. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the British actor noted that she is unsure about returning to play her character Rey beyond her contractually obliged appearance in the ninth film in 2019, to be directed by JJ Abrams.

She said, “I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

Still, Ridley, who came into prominence when she was introduced as Rey in 2015’s The Force Awakens, has positive sentiments toward the franchise.

“For me, I didn’t really know what I was signing on to. I hadn’t read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, ‘Awesome’. Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now,” noted Ridley.

However, she has not completely ruled out revisiting the role in the distant future. “Who knows? I honestly feel like the world may end in the next 30 years, so, if in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells, then sure. Maybe, but again, who knows. Because the thing I thought was so amazing, was people really wanted it. And it was done by people who really love it,” shared Ridley.

Helmed by Rian Johnson, the eighth installment Star Wars: the Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release on December 15.

