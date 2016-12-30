D L Hughley under fire for Debbie Reynolds tweet

D L Hughley is facing backlash on Twitter and has been accused of making insensitive, race-related joke about the death of movie icon Debbie Reynolds. D L Hughley is facing backlash on Twitter and has been accused of making insensitive, race-related joke about the death of movie icon Debbie Reynolds.

Comedian D L Hughley is facing backlash on Twitter and has been accused of making insensitive, race-related joke about the death of movie icon Debbie Reynolds. The Hollywood veteran died on Wednesday, a day after losing her daughter, “Star Wars” legend Carrie Fisher, and while many celebrity fans and friends used social media to express their grief, Hughley decided to have a little fun with the sad news, reported Variety.

He wrote, “Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes (sic).” His tweet did not sit well with many followers, who attacked Hughley for the insensitive barb.

“This is a perfect example of inserting race where it is inappropriate to do so,” one wrote. “A family lost two people in two days, and THAT’S what you say?” Another user posted, “As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat.”

Another responded, “Somehow you have managed to trivialize the death of two beloved phenoms and the pain of black mothers who lost their kids.” Earlier this week following Fisher’s death on Tuesday, Cinnabon was also met with backlash online.

The company tweeted a picture of cinnamon arranged in the shape of Fisher’s “Star Wars” character Princess Leia with a cinnamon roll in place of her signature hairstyle. The company later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Actor Steve Martin also came under fire for a tweet intended as a tribute. He originally wrote, “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” but later deleted the tweet.